2nd True Food Kitchen in Las Vegas to open on the Strip

Phoenix-based True Food Kitchen has announced that it will open a second Southern Nevada location on the Strip on Feb. 12 at The Forum Shops at Caesars. The company has 32 locations in 14 states, including one in Downtown Summerlin.

True Food Kitchen, which was co-founded by integrative medical expert Dr. Andrew Weil, has a mission to serve food that makes people feel better, with the seasonal menu guided by Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid. Signature dishes include an ancient grains bowl, spaghetti squash casserole, Tuscan kale salad, grilled fish tacos and the Inside Out Quinoa Burger, with seasonal selections such as creamy tomato-fennel soup and fig and Gorgonzola flatbread. It will have separate lunch, dinner and weekend brunch menus that will include vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices.

Besides the dining room, the restaurant will have an open kitchen, indoor patio and two themed private-dining rooms. The decor will include lots of greenery and “green” touches such as dining chairs made from recycled soda bottles.

The opening of the Strip location also will bring the company’s first True Bar, which will serve freshly pressed juices, organic teas and drinks such as the Honeydew Cooler, Hangover Rx and Kale Aid, plus wine, beer and seasonal cocktails. It will be above the center’s reflecting pool, beneath the spiral escalators.

