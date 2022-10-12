3-foot Ultimate Board food spread perfect for grazing

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge invites customers to get on the big board with its Ultimate Board.

The Ultimate Board at Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge in southwest Las Vegas features nine items, including taquitos, charcuterie selections and pizza Margherita. (Double Helix)

Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Town Square invites customers to get on the big board with its Ultimate Board. The 3-foot composed-to-order food board offers plenty of room to graze, with garlic knots, arancini, meatballs, taquitos, pizza Margherita, and two charcuterie and two cheese options. The board is $19.75 per person for a minimum of four people.

Double Helix also offers an expansive wine, whiskey and cocktail menu that includes 50 wines by the glass and 300 whiskey labels. Suggested pairings for the Ultimate Board: a flight of three rieslings (German, California, Washington state) for $17; a This Little Piggy Went whiskey flight (WhistlePig Roadstock, 10-year and 15-year) for $57, and a Basque kalimotxo (call-ee-MO-cho) featuring red wine and cola served on the rocks ($13).

The bar and restaurant, 6599 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is open 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.