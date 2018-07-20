3 Las Vegas Mario Batali restaurants closing sooner than expected

Three BB Hospitality Group restaurants will close a little earlier than expected, serving their final customers on Sunday.

Carnevino. (Carnevino)

Mario Batali celebrates the 10th anniversaries of his Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria and B&B Ristorante at The Venetian on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg)

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Mario Batali celebrates the 10th anniversaries of his Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria and B&B Ristorante at The Venetian on Friday, April 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg)

If you want to get one final meal at Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante or Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, you’ll have to act fast. The three B&B Hospitality Group restaurants will close a little earlier than expected, serving their final customers on Sunday. That’s five days earlier than previously announced.

Nicole Brisson, B&B’s director of Las Vegas operations, says the move is necessary to accommodate a smooth transition out of The Venetian and Palazzo. All three are still taking weekend reservations.

The restaurants announced their closures in May, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against founding partner Mario Batali.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.