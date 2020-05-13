3 Las Vegas restaurants won’t reopen after statewide shutdown

Brio Tuscan Grille and Hamptons at Tivoli Village and Ben Zaa Cantina in the northern valley will not reopen, the first because of corporate financial woes, the others because of changes planned by owners.

At least three local restaurants — including two at Tivoli Village — won’t be part of Phase One, Phase Two or any other phase of the state’s reopening plan, because they’re closing permanently. A fourth restaurant is also not likely to reopen.

Hamptons at Tivoli Village and Ben Zaa Cantina at 7585 Norman Rockwell Lane, both owned by the California-based Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, have closed, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday. She said while Hamptons may find a home in another location, the group is looking for another concept for the site that had been occupied by Ben Zaa.

Also destined to not reopen at Tivoli Village is Brio Tuscan Grille. Brio’s parent company, FoodFirst Global Restaurants, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April after “temporarily” closing 71 of its 92 restaurants the month before. The company indicated that the closed restaurants were its lowest performers and said they might not reopen after the coronavirus shutdown. The 21 that remained open for takeout include Brio at Town Square, which predated the one at Tivoli Village, but not Tivoli Brio or a sister restaurant, Bravo Cucina Italiana, at the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson.

A rumor that Ada’s, the Tivoli Village restaurant of James Beard Award finalist James Trees, would relocate to the Brio space is not accurate, a spokesman for Ada’s said Tuesday.

