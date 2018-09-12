3 Las Vegas spots make 100 Most Scenic Restaurants list

Patrons enjoy a Valentine's Day dinner as the sun sets on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Top of the World restaurant at Stratosphere hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

It’s all about the view

Three Las Vegas spots made Open Table’s list of the 100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2018: The Eiffel Tower and Mon Ami Gabi, both at Paris Las Vegas, and Top of the World Restaurant at the Stratosphere. The Chart House near Lake Tahoe, which has a sweeping view of the water, also is on the list.

Heritage Steak

Five years — especially five years at a resort on the Strip — is something to celebrate, and Tom Colicchio’s Heritage Steak at The Mirage will do just that from Friday through Sept. 22 by bringing back some popular dishes. Executive Chef Matthew Chacho, who opened the restaurant in 2013, said some are his personal favorites, such as the King Crab Fondue with Pernod cream and heirloom cherry tomatoes ($22), which he created while working for Colicchio in Connecticut some years ago, and the 18-ounce grilled rib-eye with onions roasted on the restaurant’s woodfired grill, served with onion and balsamic relish. For the full menu and reservations, visit the restaurant’s page at mirage.com or call 866-339-4566.

Sneak peek at Best Friend

Los Angeles chef Roy Choi, who gained fame as the creator of the Korean taco truck, has revealed a first look at his Best Friend restaurant that’s scheduled to open at Park MGM in December. “Best Friend is a remixed and remastered collection of the evolution of our Los Angeles — its food, its music, its culture,” Choi said in a statement. “It is the only place to sink your teeth into all the flavors from kogi-to-commissary and everything in between, along with fresh new ideas I’ve been cooking up for years. It’s Koreatown in a capsule — a portal to the streets of L.A., but also rooted in what makes Las Vegas … Vegas.” The restaurant will have a colorful entrance area modeled after a traditional liquor store and a dining room decorated in neutrals and earth colors.

Eat where you live

Summerlin sushi and omakase restaurant Kame will open a new location in the Lotus LV apartment complex on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown. It’s one of three restaurants set to launch Oct. 1. The others, according to a representative of Lotus, are a Miami Mexican concept called The Taco Stand and a place called Food Fare that will specialize in comfort food.

Sightings

Actress Abigail Breslin at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. NFL Hall-of-Famers Jerry Rice, Eric Dickerson and Lawrence “L.T.” Taylor in separate parties at Scotch 80 Prime at the Palms.

