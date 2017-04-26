3 tasty ways to stay hydrated

(Truly Spiked & Sparkling)

You’ve been feeling a little parched lately, and know it will only get worse as summer heats up. Water is always your best choice for hydration but that can get a little boring, so here are some new alternatives.

If you love fizzy water but hate plastic bottles, relief will come when Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker hits store shelves in June. From SodaStream International, it enables you to carbonate water and serve it in a glass carafe. It’ll be available at sodastreamusa.com at a suggested price of $179 in June, and at Williams-Sonoma and other retailers in the fall.

Want your sparkling water to come with a little bit of a buzz? Truly Spiked & Sparkling is billed as gluten-free, low-carb, “borderline sugar-free” and with 5 percent alcohol by volume, and it comes in flavors such as lemon and yuzu, Sicilian blood orange and grapefruit and pomelo. The suggested price is $9.99 to $10.99 for six 12-ounce bottles or cans, at local beverage stores, supermarkets and convenience stores.

And Coffee-mate is reaching beyond its niche. Under its Natural Bliss label, the company has launched three ready-to-pour cold-coffee flavors in several cities in the western United States, including Las Vegas. The 46-ounce containers of cold brew are available in sweet cream and mocha (suggested price, $5.29), and iced coffee in caramel ($4.99). They’ll be available this month at Wal-Mart, Target, Smith’s, Albertsons and Winco.