Food

4 best bets for food, drinks in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 12:41 pm
 

Greek wines

Island wines from Santorini and Crete will be showcased in a dinner with seatings from 5 to 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The six-course dinner will include fresh oysters and pan-seared bay scallops and is $79. Call 702-698-7930.

Zodiac cocktails

Mandarin Oriental is serving the 2018 version of its Zodiac Cocktails, customized by property mixologist William Perbellini to fit the 12 signs of the zodiac. Your cocktail’s free on your birthday or any time within the dates of your sign.

Weekend lunch

Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian has introduced a $38 three-course lunch menu available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. The six entree choices include an Angus tenderloin sandwich with roasted mushrooms, spinach and horseradish mayonnaise, and crisp fried young chicken with warm black-eyed pea salad.

Moscow mules

Corduroy at 515 Fremont St. has introduced Moscow Mule Mondays, with half-off Moscow mules from 4 to 9 p.m. The mules contain Ketel One Vodka (or rye, for a Frontier Mule), lime juice and house-made draft ginger beer.

