4 new restaurants are open at Lake Mead and Jones boulevards

The first Yourway Breakfast + Lunch, third The Crepe Station, fourth Napoli Pizza and about the 40th Capriotti’s in Southern Nevada have opened in the west valley.

The exterior of the new Capriotti's at Lake Mead and Jones boulevards. (Capriotti's)

The interior of the new Capriotti's at Lake Mead and Jones boulevards. (Capriotti's)

Yourway Breakfast + Lunch Toppings at Yourway Breakfast + Lunch

The Crepe Station A sweet crepe at The Crepe Station

There’s been a mini-restaurant boom at Lake Mead and Jones boulevards. The valley’s newest locations of The Crepe Station, Napoli Pizza and Capriotti’s have opened in the shopping center there, as well as the first Yourway Breakfast + Lunch.

Yourway, from the team behind the Goldbox food truck, promises customers will go “from door to dining” in 15 minutes. The restaurant lives up to its name with specialties such as the three-egg Yourway plate with three toppings plus cheese, toast and a side for $9.99. The lunch menu includes chicken or beef patty melts, a BLTO — BLT with onion — chili and more. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Go to yourwayrestaurant.com.

This is the third The Crepe Station in Southern Nevada, joining those at 4664 W. Charleston Blvd. and 5051 Stewart Ave. It serves sweet and savory crepes, with the former including Nutella, lechera (condensed milk) and cajeta (caramel) and the latter salami, veggie and chicken pesto, as well as breakfast crepes and sandwiches. The menu also includes lunch sandwiches, paninis and salads. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Call 702-465-6218 or visit crepestationlv.com.

This is the fourth Napoli Pizza and Restaurant in the valley, serving soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers and pastas as well as pizza, with gluten-free options. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Call 702-405-7080 or visit lasvegaspizzeria.com.

And the new Capriotti’s joins dozens of its sister restaurants in Southern Nevada (and more than 100 across the country), all of them serving the iconic Bobbie sandwich, made from turkeys roasted in-house, plus cold, grilled and vegetarian subs and salads. This location has a drive-through window and hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Call 702-342-1909 or visit capriottis.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.