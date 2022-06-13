4 new restaurants to open in Henderson’s Water Street District

The Watermark, a mixed-use project scheduled to open sometime in 2022, combines residential and commercial spaces, including several restaurants announced in June 2022. (Strada Development Group)

On the “waterfront” in downtown Henderson, four new restaurants are taking shape.

The developer of The Watermark, a mixed-use project rising in the city’s Water Street District, just announced that Hard Bean Coffee, World of Wings, Pacific Diner and PKWY Tavern will open on the first floor of the development this year. The Watermark, across from Henderson City Hall and Silver Knights Lifeguard Arena, combines nearly 40,000 square feet of retail and office space with 151 residential units on its top five floors, according to the project website.

A representative for the developer has not yet returned a request for information, but according to Las Vegas Review-Journal research, Hard Bean Coffee appears to be a chain of coffee shops featuring unblended beans, while World of Wings appears to be another chain, founded in Louisiana in 2001, that has expanded beyond chicken wing restaurants in recent years to ghost kitchen delivery.

The new Pacific Diner marks the second location for this locally owned place; the original is just up the street on West Pacific Avenue in Henderson. PKWY Tavern, known for its popular events, already has six other spots across Las Vegas, including three in Henderson.

Strada Development Group, developer of The Watermark, is based in Vegas and specializes in casino, entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, and mixed-use projects. The Watermark is at 215-219 Water St.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.