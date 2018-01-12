4 picks for meals in Las Vegas

(Brio Tuscan Grille)

New risottos at Brio

Brio Tuscan Grille is featuring four risotto dishes on its winter seasonal menu: sea scallop risotto, salmon risotto, sweet potato and chicken risotto, and shrimp risotto with a broiled lobster tail. They’re available through March 25. Brio locations are in Town Square and Tivoli Village.

Rocket Cakes pop-up

Spork Foods will host a pop-up event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at VegeNation at 10075 S. Eastern Ave. The event will introduce Rocket Cakes, a vegan, gluten-free and allergen-free pancake and waffle batter made by Vegenaise creator Follow Your Heart Foods. They’ll be served during breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday and brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; the lunch and dinner menus will feature dishes made with other Follow Your Heart products. The Spork Sisters will sign cookbooks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Tailgating class

Wynn Las Vegas’ 2018 schedule of master classes includes a tailgating class at 2 p.m. Thursday at Andrea’s. It will cover dishes such as pretzels with pub cheese and loaded baked potato dip and be conducted by Rene Lenger, executive chef of Tableau, and Jason Duarte, executive chef of the new Charlie’s Bar + Grill. It’s $150 inclusive; call the concierge at 702-770-7070.

Beer dinner

Brews by Goose Island Beer Co. will be featured in a pairing dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Robert Irvine Public House at the Tropicana. The four courses are chimichurri-smothered steak fries with fried egg, beet and goat cheese salad, jalapeno yellowtail and avocado parfait, and blondie blueberry cheesecake with candied almonds and bourbon caramel sauce. It’s $50 plus tax and tip; call 702-739-2307.