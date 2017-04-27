5 bakeries in Las Vegas to get freshly baked cookies

Sweet Addiction Cookies & Ice Cream serves cookie and ice cream sandwiches. Facebook

The Sugar Cookie

The website name says it all: These are moist, not crunchy, and they come in flavors including chocolate cherry, chocolate coconut, chocolate peanut butter, lemon, cherry, red velvet, chocolate rolled, peanut butter, raspberry shortbread and lemon shortbread.

The Sugar Cookie, 4624 W. Sahara Ave.; 702-476-3444 or nocrunchycookies.com

Salted Malted

If you want to turn your cookies into an ice-cream sandwich, you can do it here — and even add toppings. Salted Malted features 17 varieties of cookies, including chocolate chip, M&M, peanut butter, Reese’s Peanut Butter, maple bacon, churro, white chocolate macadamia and pumpkin cheesecake.

Salted Malted, 6584 N. Decatur Blvd., North Las Vegas; 702-754-6500 or saltedmalted.com

Sweet Addiction Cookies & Ice Cream

As the name says, Sweet Addiction has ice cream, too, so you can layer those mocha-coffee cookies around Medieval Madness ice cream. If you want. The 17 cookie flavors also include Reese’s Pieces, white chocolate chip, mint chocolate chip, Tuxedo and oatmeal-butterscotch.

Sweet Addiction Cookies & Ice Cream, 5165 S. Fort Apache Road, 702-570-6993, and 2291 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, 702-547-9244, or sweetaddictionlv.com

Milk Bar

These are the cookies — from pastry chef Christina Tosi — that helped seal the fame of Momofuku. At its sister bakery, Milk Bar, try the compost cookie, which contains chocolate and butterscotch chips, ground coffee, graham cracker crumbs, potato chips, rolled oats and pretzels, or the blueberry and cream, corn, cornflake-marshmallow or chocolate-chocolate varieties.

sugar cookie dough, dried blueberries & milk crumbs…. it's our blueberry & cream cookie! find 'em at a milk bar store near you! pic.twitter.com/q1ujjF9pUc — milk bar (@milkbarstore) April 13, 2017

Milk Bar, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 855-333-6455 or milkbarstore.com

The Cookie Zoo

If you want a tray of decorated cookies to welcome a baby, celebrate a birthday or announce your new venture, this is the place. Any flavor is available by request, but they usually include chocolate chip (walnut), snickerdoodle, toffee chocolate chip, lemon ginger, lime coconut, fudge peanut butter chip, lemon coconut, fudge sugar with chocolate glaze and lime spritz.

The Cookie Zoo, 1525 E. Sunset Road; 702-361-8885 or 877-234-5577 or cookiezoo.com