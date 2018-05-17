5 bars in Las Vegas with great craft beer selections

Thinkstock

Aces and Ales

While craft beer lovers have plenty of reasons to visit either location, the selection of 50 rotating drafts at the eastside Aces and Ales is more than double that of its west valley counterpart. It also has more than 150 rare and vintage bottles.

3740 S. Nellis Blvd., 702-436- 7300, acesandales.com

PKWY Tavern

All three locations are great, but once again we’re highlighting the one with the most draft handles, in this case 138. But any PKWY you visit will offer a choice of more than 250 beers, about 90 percent of which qualify as craft brews.

9820 W. Flamingo Road, 702-243- 5329, pkwytavern.com

Pub 365

The number in the name isn’t just a reference to the fact that this off-Strip casino bar is open every day. It’s also the number of craft beers it rotates through the menu.

Tuscany, 702-944-5084, tuscanylv.com

Public House

The beer list contains 11 categories of lagers, nine sections of ales, a half dozen Belgian styles and another six divisions of reserve beers available in cans. Rounding it out are some cask ales, and 18 drafts, and a dining menu that really pays attention to pairing with the right beverages.

The Venetian, 702-407- 5310, venetian.com

Atomic Liquors, The Kitchen at Atomic

Between these adjoining spots (which share a common patio), beer fans have a total of 30 rotating taps, all but one of which offer craft beers, 18 primarily local craft brews available in cans, and more than 100 large-format bottles, with a focus on barrel-aged stout and sour. And every second Saturday they host a bottle share of hard-to-find beers.

917 and 927 Fremont St., 702-982-3000 and 702-534-3223, atomic.vegas