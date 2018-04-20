5 best bets for eats in Las Vegas this week

Here are your five best bets for food and drinks in Las Vegas this week.

Customers dine at Emeril's New Orleans Fish House restaurant inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, March 27, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers dine at Emeril's New Orleans Fish House restaurant inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, March 27, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers dine at Emeril's New Orleans Fish House restaurant inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, March 27, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emeril’s offers spring prix-fixe menu

Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand has introduced a $65, four-course prix-fixe menu of its signature and new spring dishes. Among entree choices are pan-fried rainbow trout with jumbo lump crab, or grilled petite filet with smashed roasted root vegetables. It’s available from 4 to 10 p.m., with wine pairings starting at $30.

Toastie Week

It will be Toastie Week from Monday through April 29 at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Special grilled cheese sandwiches, to be served with chips or salad for $10, will include broccoli and brie, rasher and Worcestershire, tomato and goat cheese, pork belly and pickle, and bacon, apple and cheddar.

Oregon wines

Wines from Oregon will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the JW Marriott. With an entree of beef braciole and other courses of mozzarella en carrozza, wild mushroom risotto and marsala zabaglione with strawberries, it’s $69, plus tax and tip. Call 702-869-8500.

Sicilian cuisine

The varied influences on Sicilian cuisine will be in focus during the next Farm Table dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The multicourse dinner with an entree of cavatelli Bolognese and roasted red snapper with pepperonata sauce is $49, with wine pairings $25, plus tax and tip. All tickets will be sold in advance at honeysalt.com.

Vegan pizza party

Good Pie and Vegans, Baby will collaborate on a vegan pizza party from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Good Pie in Pawn Plaza, 725 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $40 at eventbrite.com and include unlimited pizza with Numu vegan cheese, sliders, meatballs and knots.