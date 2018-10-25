5 best dining specials for Halloween weekend

In celebration of Friday 10/26 as National Pumpkin Day, the orange orbs star in a special menu available through Monday at Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place.

In celebration of Friday as National Pumpkin Day, the orange orbs star in a special menu available through Monday at Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place. Among the offerings: roasted pumpkin flatbread with figs and goat cheese, $10; roasted pumpkin and browned-butter sage risotto with coffee-chocolate short ribs, $27; and pumpkin toffee cake with whiskey caramel sauce, toffee and chocolate chips, $9.

Spooky Ball

Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin is hosting its first Spooky Ball Halloween celebration for adults, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $79 and include passed appetizers, charcuterie and cheese; food stations including make-your-own popcorn and soft pretzels with dipping sauces; a candy and dessert station; and more. Visit andironsteak.com.

Grimaldi’s special

Grimaldi’s Hiding from Halloween Special for adults brings a salad, 16-inch one-topping pizza, caramel apple cheesecake and a bottle of 19 Crimes Red Blend wine for $50. Grimaldi’s has five locations in the valley.

Filipino dinner

A six-course Filipino-inspired menu by chef Janice Dig Cabaysa, formerly of Yardbird Southern Table and Bar and Julian Serrano, will be served at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Forte Tapas, 4180 S. Rainbow Blvd. With dishes such as baby beets and marinated octopus with atchara-style pickles, and Ginataan Hot Pot with salmon, milkfish, snapper, garlic, ginger, vinegar, coconut milk and Thai chili, the dinner with cocktail and spirit pairings is $90. Visit barforte.com.

Lutefisk dinner

Tickets are on sale for the Sons of Norway Lodge’s annual lutefisk and meatballs dinner, scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. On the menu: grilled pork, mashed potatoes, vegetables and Norwegian cookies in addition to the lutefisk and Scandinavian meatballs. It’s $22 for adults, $14 for school-age kids and free for preschoolers. Call 702-415-4764.