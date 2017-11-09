5 best places to get cupcakes in Las Vegas

Cupcakes from the Cupcakery. Facebook

The Cupcakery

Las Vegas’ first shop dedicated to the diminutive cakes remains a favorite after more than a decade — and no wonder, with classic flavors such as Good Morning Cupcake, Trip to Graceland and the self-explanatory Oh, My Gosh Ganache and newer ones such as Coco Freckles, Cherrylicious and Coco Frauline.

7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd., cupcakery.com; also at 9680 S. Eastern Ave.

Freed’s Bakery

Freed’s has been in business in Las Vegas even longer — more than 55 years — and although cupcakes aren’t its primary focus, they’re sweet little wonders, in such flavors as pumpkin spice latte, toasted amaretto, mint chocolate chip and red velvet.

9815 S. Eastern Ave., 702-456-7762, freedsbakery.com

Baby Cakes Artisan Bakery

Baby Cakes is really good about leading us into temptation, with its cupcakes displayed in big glass cases that shout “taste me!” to anyone walking by in the M Resort. They have monthly flavors, such as pumpkin spice, mini-cakes if you just want a little bit of sweet — and they can satisfy that craving 24/7.

M Resort, 702-797-1215, themresort.com

Sprinkles

Sprinkles isn’t open 24/7, but its Cupcake ATM is, ready to dispense Sprinkles favorites such as dark chocolate, red velvet or vanilla. You can get even more flavors inside, including seasonal favorites such as cranberry or, for Black Friday, black velvet.

The Linq Promenade, 702-733-0522, sprinkles.com

Retro Bakery

Retro is another well-established cupcake shop, known for its icing topknots and cool flavor combinations that are not at all retro — such as red velvet with almond buttercream, or Milk & Cookies, a chocolate chip cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream and a chocolate chip cookie.

7785 N. Durango Drive, 702-586-3740, retrobakerylv.com