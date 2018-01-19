5 best spots in Las Vegas to get a burger — PHOTOS

This is the granddaddy of them all, the one that elevated burgers beyond fast-food fare.

Burger Bar

The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay, 702-632-9364, burgerbarlv.com

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

Holsteins is known for its curated burgers such as the Gold Standard — dry-aged sirloin with bacon, aged goat cheddar cheese, tomato confit and aioli — and The Forager, which blends Kobe and mushrooms, and also for its elaborate Bam-Boozled Shakes, which transform childhood favorites into treats suitable only for adults.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7940, holsteinsburgers.com

Shake Shack

Shake Shack improved on the burger with a carefully considered blend of beef and modernized the “roadside stand” by also offering frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine and hot dogs — and even a menu for real dogs, with biscuits and a doggie sundae.

Downtown Summerlin, shakeshack.com; with four other valley locations

Bachi Burger

Bachi brought an Asian touch to the good ol’ American classic with a banh-mi burger, a kalbi burger and the Shogun Burger, with wagyu and eel, pan-seared foie gras and poached Asian pear. Steamed bao sandwiches are another specialty, as are house-made pickles, truffle Parmesan fries and Portuguese doughnuts.

470 E. Windmill Lane, bachiburger.com; also at 9410 W. Sahara Ave.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

The new kid on the burger block, Black Tap boasts Pat LaFrieda meats and such exotica as The Greg Norman: wagyu beef with house-made buttermilk-dill, blue cheese and arugula. But don’t worry, it doesn’t get more simple than The All-American Burger, and you can pair it with one of the Crazyshakes, which take excess to an art form.

The Venetian, 702-414-2337, venetian.com