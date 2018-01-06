5 best spots to get chili in Las Vegas

Chili. Thinkstock

Beerhaus

The default spot for a beer and a snack on the way into or out of a Golden Knights game, The Park’s Beerhaus offers its chili, made with Joseph James Citra Rye, on a chili cheese dog with an extra crisp casing, as well as french fries. You also can get it as a side, with cheese and onions. But the meat-but-no-beans recipe lends itself better to condiment use. The Park, 702-692-2337, theparkvegas.com.

Black Tap

The Venetian’s new burger and shake joint added chili to the menu as a way to recreate the favorite burger of chef Joe Isidori’s father: a chili cheeseburger. Available on the burger or alone, his version is made with meat and no beans, a blend of Mexican spices reminiscent of chorizo, and Guajillo chiles. The Venetian, 702-414-2337, venetian.com.

Steak ’n Shake

If you’re not from the Midwest, serving chili on spaghetti might seem odd to you. But before you dismiss it out of hand, give it a try at this Indiana-based chain. If you don’t like it, you can always grab a burger. South Point, 702-796-7111, southpointcasino.com.

Violette’s Vegan Organic Cafe & Juice Bar

Vegans shouldn’t have to miss out on good chili, and this popular west side plant-based restaurant makes sure they don’t have to. The Red Rockin’ Chili spices up a mix of two kinds of beans, vegetables and soy protein. Vegan cheese is optional. 8560 W. Desert Inn Road, 702-685-0466, violettesvegan.com.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

The meat and bean chili served here is, at it’s heart, a rock-solid take on the basics. But the decision to serve it in a bread boll with a slight char on it takes it to another level. Miracle Mile Shops, 702-750-1685, pbrrockbar.com.