5 best ways to eat watermelon in Las Vegas

China Poblano

The sweetness of watermelon and slight peppery flavor of pretty watermelon radishes contrast in a salad at China Poblano, in which both red and yellow varieties of the fruit are compressed in their own juices and sprinkled with julienned watermelon radishes and pea shoots.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Forte European Tapas

The Feta Melon Salad at Forte starts with cubed watermelon and is finished with toasted sesame seeds, chopped fresh mint, chopped red onion, crumbled Bulgarian sheep’s milk feta, extra-virgin olive oil and a slice of lemon.

4180 S. Rainbow Blvd., 702-220-3876, barforte.com

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

If you’re looking for a cold, crunchy fix, it doesn’t get more tempting than this menu description: Big Ol’ Watermelon Wedge. Served with honey-lime, it’s available at Mama Bird, which also offers watermelon soft-serve.

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, 702-570-6135

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

Part of Twin Creeks’ new plant-based menu, the watermelon salad is a mix of red and yellow melon, feta, basil, mint, cucumbers, red onion and heirloom cherry tomatoes dressed in white balsamic vinegar.

Silverton, 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

The bright red melon is always on the menu in Yardbird’s Chicken ’n Watermelon ’n Waffles, the melon spiced and served with a sharp cheddar cheese waffle, honey hot sauce and bourbon maple syrup.

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com