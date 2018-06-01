5 cool spots in Las Vegas to go for ice cream

Dillon Smith, 4, of Las Vegas eats ice cream with a waffle cone at La Flor de Michoacan in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Staff member Nayeli Gonzalez shows cups of ice cream at La Flor de Michoacan in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Angelina Gonzalez, 6, from left, her brother Julius, 3, and her sister Vianna, 7, watch their mother Nayeli, background, working at their grandmother's shop, La Flor de Michoacan, in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop

Ghirardelli is one of America’s premium chocolate companies, so if you like chocolate with your ice cream, it’d be tough to go wrong here. There’s the World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, the Ocean Beach with sea salt caramel, the Treasure Island with a warm brownie, and on and on. Plus, there are cones, scoops, shakes and more.

The Linq Promenade, 702-650-0096, caesars.com

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

Want confirmation that Handel’s is popular? If you stop by shortly after the dinner hour, you may well see a long line extending from the ordering windows. As the name indicates, Handel’s is made in-house daily, in a lengthy list of flavors such as vanilla turtle and caramel pretzel crunch. And there are fat-free/no-sugar-added varieties, plus old-fashioned sherbet.

10170 W. Tropicana Ave., 702-749-9299, handelsicecream.com

La Flor de Michoacan Ice Cream

Besides the usual flavors, you’ll find the likes of rose, cajeta (goat’s-milk caramel), pine nut and guava and cheese ice creams. Plus, they have paletas de fruitas, or Mexican frozen-fruit bars, in a wide selection of flavors.

1039 Whitney Ranch Drive, laflordemichoacanlv.com; with several other locations

Lappert’s Ice Cream

Las Vegas’ status as the ninth island has brought it a lot of Hawaiian imports, including Lappert’s, based in Kauai and run by its third generation. Flavors such as Hawaiian sea salt caramel, Manila Mango and caramel coco macadamia set it apart from the melting crowd, as do the shaved ices and Hawaiian snow cream.

California Hotel, 702-385-1222, thecal.com

Luv-It Frozen Custard

It’s been around since 1973 — in the same family, now on its fourth generation — but Luv-It remains kind of a cult favorite, a secret shared by the “in” crowd. Flavors change daily (check the website for the schedule), but the sundaes are a constant, with the Western (with hot fudge, caramel and pecans) a favorite.

505 E. Oakey Blvd., 702-384-6452, luvitfrozencustard.com