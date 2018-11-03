5 crave-able ways to get your caramel fix in Las Vegas

Giada

The Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Caramel apples are the kind of classic you don’t really need to improve upon, but this spot at The Orleans finds plenty of ways to take them to another level. Spins on the fall treat include Rocky Road, Cookies & Cream, Apple Pie, Snickers, Sprinkles, Butterfinger and Reese’s Pieces M&Ms. $5.75-$8.75. The Orleans, 702-362-1886, rmcf.com

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Pastry chef Shea Wafford incorporates caramel into several desserts she introduced this year. There’s budino infused with caramel and pretzels, made-to-order vanilla-cinnamon bread pudding drizzled in whiskey caramel sauce, and a scoop of caramel ice cream that comes atop a deep-dish snickerdoodle. $8-$10. The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com/las-vegas

El Dorado Cantina

Chef Paco Cortes uses homemade caramel in his flan, part of a recipe that’s been in his family for nearly a century. He says of the dish, “I have very fond memories of enjoying this dessert as a child, and I couldn’t be more proud to offer it to our patrons at the restaurant.” $8. 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, 702-722-2289, eldoradovegas.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

If you’re looking for a caramel fix in beverage form, check out Sugar Factory’s Caramel Sugar Daddy Insane Milkshake. The vanilla base is infused with cheesecake pieces and caramel sauce in a mug coated with chocolate and graham cracker dust, then topped with whipped cream, a slice of cheesecake, a Sugar Daddy pop and a rainbow lollipop. $19. Fashion Show mall, 702-685-0483, sugarfactory.com

Giada

For a celebrity chef’s caramel creation, head to Giada De Laurentiis’ restaurant at The Cromwell. She offers salted caramel panna cotta with caramel crunch pearls, fresh raspberries and blackberries, and raspberry swirl gelato. $13. The Cromwell, 855-442-3271, giadadelaurentiis.com/vegas