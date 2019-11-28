5 decadently delicious caviar dishes in Las Vegas

Whether layered, served on pasta or with Champagne, these creations are worth trying.

(Anthony Mair)

Bazaar Meat

José Andrés offers three different caviar flights at his Sahara steak restaurant. Each allows diners to compare and contrast three types of roe with both traditional and innovative accompaniments such as chives, crème fraîche, egg, shallot and pomme soufflé, $45, $185 and $350.

Sahara Las Vegas, 702-761-7610, thebazaar.com

Mr. Coco

Veteran barman Francesco Lafranconi’s posh little hideaway in the Palms is better known for its exquisite cocktails and high-end spirits than the limited dining menu. But dishes such as chilled capellini pasta rolled in Bordier butter, and topped with caviar and chives, prove the food is just as worthy of your attention, $65.

Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Momofuku

Comfort food meets extravagance in a group setting with David Chang’s large-format fried chicken and caviar. Intended to serve four to six guests, two whole, fried chickens are accompanied by truffle crème, ginger pancakes and a choice of Momofuku Reserve caviars, Smoked Trout Roe or Golden Osetra: $588 with 8 oz. trout roe, $1,888 with 8 oz. osetra.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-2663, vegas.momofuku.com

Restaurant Guy Savoy

The French master’s signature Colors of Caviar is a multi-hued presentation that arrives at your table with layers of caviar vinaigrette, cream of caviar, a purée of French green beans with caviar and a canal of golden osetra. It is finished before your eyes with a caviar sabayon ladled tableside by the waiter, $95.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7286, caesars.com

SushiSamba

This restaurant’s South American and Japanese influences are reflected in its signature caviar service. Twenty grams of Osetra Caviar Royal are accompanied by plantain chips and both chimichurri and black sesame rice crisps, $160.

Palazzo, 702-607-0700, sushisamba.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.