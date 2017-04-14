5 egg Benedicts to get for Easter weekend in Las Vegas

The Short Ribs Benedict is shown at Served at 1770 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

While the Easter Bunny offers the most creatively colored eggs this time of year, they usually make for boring eating. When chefs want to get creative with the breakfast staple, one of their favorite starting points is eggs Benedict. The traditional recipe — two poached eggs and either ham or bacon atop two halves of a toasted English muffin, drizzled in hollandaise sauce — just seems to lend itself to interesting interpretations. If you’re looking for eggs with culinary wow factor, be sure to try these spots.

Wynn Las Vegas

On the Strip, Wynn Las Vegas is probably your best choice for Benedicts. At Jardin, chef Joe Zanelli offers a classic (with Canadian bacon) as well as versions with lobster or lox. Over at Tableau, David Middleton’s traditional spin comes with shaved country ham, while his Oscar style is made with filet and crab. (“Nautica” is his name for the smoked salmon alternative.)

Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-7000, wynnlasvegas.com

Served

Henderson’s Served offers six takes on the breakfast classic, including versions made with soft shell crab, portobello mushroom and short rib. But the most creative is probably the corned beef bread pudding Benedict, featuring marble rye bread pudding, corned beef hash, poached eggs and hollandaise.

Served, 1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-263-0136, servedlv.com

Lulu’s Bread and Breakfast

If you’re looking for a Southern twist, Lulu’s Bread and Breakfast offers the Benecio del Porko. It features pulled barbecue pork, two eggs over easy, charred corn, cilantro and hollandaise sauce.

Lulu’s Bread and Breakfast, 6720 Skypointe Drive, 702-437-5858, lulusonthemove.com

Red Rock Resort

Buffets are generally a safe spot to experiment, since they offer so many choices. If you visit the Red Rock Resort’s Feast Buffet, try the version with spinach, eggs and tomato hollandaise sauce, served on a polenta cake.

Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-797-7777, RedRock.SCLV.com

House of Blues

For a taste of the Big Easy in your Benedict, the House of Blues’ breakfast menu has just the thing. The Bourbon Street Benedict complements the poached eggs on a muffin with ratatouille and tops it with hollandaise sauce inspired by the home of Tabasco sauce, Avery Island, Louisiana.

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-632-7600, houseofblues.com/lasvegas