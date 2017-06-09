5 fresh-pressed juices to try in Las Vegas

Organic cold-pressed raw vegetable juices. Thinkstock

Green Valley

A post shared by Pressed for Juice (@pressedforjuice) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:44am PDT

All the area sushi spots have rolls with local references, so why not juice bars? Pressed for Juice’s Green Valley is about as green as it gets, a mix of kale, spinach, romaine, cucumber, celery, parsley and microgreens — and lemon, deviating from the monochromatic scheme. The company says it’s highly alkalizing and has anti-aging and metabolism-boosting qualities.

Pressed for Juice, 6145 S. Fort Apache Road and in the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson

Matcha Tea

The Pressed Juicery has five green juices and lots of other choices, but it’s also a good place to meet your matcha. Choices are matcha tea (lemon, maple syrup, matcha and probiotic), matcha lemonade (lemon, maple syrup, matcha, mint and probiotic) and matcha almond (almonds, cinnamon, dates, matcha and vanilla bean).

The Pressed Juicery, Aria, Fashion Show mall and Tivoli Village; www.pressedjuicery.com

Bee Happy

A post shared by The Juice Standard (@thejuicestandard) on Jun 13, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

The Juice Standard’s Bee Happy isn’t actually a juice; it’s a nut milk, and one the company says can serve as a meal replacement or post-workout drink. Best of all: a mix of alkaline water, coconut water, cashews, Brazil nuts, walnuts, local honey, cacao, vanilla bean and pink Himalayan salt, it tastes a lot like chocolate milk.

The Juice Standard, 4555 S. Fort Apache Road, 2530 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson and at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, www.juicestandard.com

Apple Spice

If green juices aren’t your thing consider the Apple Spice from Fruits and Roots. It’s a blend of organic apple, lemon and ginger, and you can even get it steamed with a dash of Ceylon cinnamon.

Fruit and Roots Organic Juice & Wellness Kitchen, 7885 W. Sunset Road and inside the Look Style Society at Town Square, fruitsnroots.com

Boomshakalaka

It makes sense that a juice bar that calls its green juice Nostalgia would have choices like Boomshakalaka, an offbeat blend of red cabbage, grapes, cucumber, apple lemon and ginger. Other choices include Astonishing, Adrenaline and Epic, although you can get Composed if you wish.

Carpe Diem Juice Co., 8180 Blue Diamond Road, 702-750-0488, www.cdjuice.com