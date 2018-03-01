Food

5 great breakfast spots in Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2018 - 1:02 pm
 

Mon Ami Gabi

With spring fast approaching, Mon Ami Gabi’s Stripside patio is the perfect place to observe the action of Las Vegas while basking in the sun — although you can always sit inside if you choose. Traditional breakfast specialties and varied crepe, waffle and Benedict offerings, as well as “not breakfast” menu items, keep things interesting.


A post shared by Mon Ami Gabi (@monamigabibistro)

Paris Las Vegas, 702-944-4224, monamigabi.com

Cinnamon’s

Las Vegas’ status as the ninth island is underscored at Cinnamon’s, the sister of two locations in Hawaii and two in Japan. The Southern Nevada-signature pistachio cream pancakes are a logical choice if you have a well-developed sweet tooth, and the guava chiffon pancakes, various loco mocos and eggs with kalua pig, Spam or Portuguese sausage deliver authentic tastes of the islands.

A post shared by Loretta Samatua Perez (@rudebwoy_retta)

7591 W. Washington Ave., 702-478-7027 or cinnamonsvegas.com

Black Bear Diner

The rustic atmosphere of Northern California comes through in the ursine decor of Redding-based Black Bear. In that spirit, you can choose Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, a regional favorite such as linguica sausage or a dish from “south of the cave,” such as huevos rancheros. But don’t forget a house-made bear claw with almond filling.

A post shared by Black Bear Diner (@blackbeardiner)

7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South, blackbeardiner.com; with additional valley locations

Rise & Shine

It takes a lot of confidence to use the web address bestbreakfastvegas.com, and Rise & Shine earns it. Return to childhood with the Banana Frosted Flake Pancakes, or be a grown-up with one of the signature steak-and-egg breakfasts. Or split the difference — maybe with an iron-baked Belgian waffle.

A post shared by WEASELFREYJAODIN (@weaselfreyjaodin)

9827 W. Flamingo Road, bestbreakfastvegas.com; also at 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway

Egg Works

Fusion breakfasts? Sure, how about a Cincy Chili Loco Moco, which is sticky rice topped with a burger patty and Cincy chili? Egg Works offers a variety of house-made hashes, Benedicts, omelets, a hybrid called an egg crepe, French toast (carrot cake, bacon maple cream), skillets and Hawaiian and Mexican breakfasts — and many variations thereof.

A post shared by EggWorks and Egg&I Restaurants (@eggworksrestaurants)

9355 W. Flamingo Road, theeggworks.com; with additional valley locations

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like