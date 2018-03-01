5 great breakfast spots in Southern Nevada

With spring fast approaching, Mon Ami Gabi’s Stripside patio is the perfect place to observe the action of Las Vegas while basking in the sun.

With spring fast approaching, Mon Ami Gabi’s Stripside patio is the perfect place to observe the action of Las Vegas while basking in the sun — although you can always sit inside if you choose. Traditional breakfast specialties and varied crepe, waffle and Benedict offerings, as well as “not breakfast” menu items, keep things interesting.





Paris Las Vegas, 702-944-4224, monamigabi.com

Cinnamon’s

Las Vegas’ status as the ninth island is underscored at Cinnamon’s, the sister of two locations in Hawaii and two in Japan. The Southern Nevada-signature pistachio cream pancakes are a logical choice if you have a well-developed sweet tooth, and the guava chiffon pancakes, various loco mocos and eggs with kalua pig, Spam or Portuguese sausage deliver authentic tastes of the islands.

7591 W. Washington Ave., 702-478-7027 or cinnamonsvegas.com

Black Bear Diner

The rustic atmosphere of Northern California comes through in the ursine decor of Redding-based Black Bear. In that spirit, you can choose Bigfoot Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs, a regional favorite such as linguica sausage or a dish from “south of the cave,” such as huevos rancheros. But don’t forget a house-made bear claw with almond filling.

7680 Las Vegas Blvd. South, blackbeardiner.com; with additional valley locations

Rise & Shine

It takes a lot of confidence to use the web address bestbreakfastvegas.com, and Rise & Shine earns it. Return to childhood with the Banana Frosted Flake Pancakes, or be a grown-up with one of the signature steak-and-egg breakfasts. Or split the difference — maybe with an iron-baked Belgian waffle.

9827 W. Flamingo Road, bestbreakfastvegas.com; also at 10690 Southern Highlands Parkway

Egg Works

Fusion breakfasts? Sure, how about a Cincy Chili Loco Moco, which is sticky rice topped with a burger patty and Cincy chili? Egg Works offers a variety of house-made hashes, Benedicts, omelets, a hybrid called an egg crepe, French toast (carrot cake, bacon maple cream), skillets and Hawaiian and Mexican breakfasts — and many variations thereof.

9355 W. Flamingo Road, theeggworks.com; with additional valley locations