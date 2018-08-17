5 hot spots for spicy foods around Las Vegas

Ghost peppers are no longer considered the hottest in the world — the Carolina Reaper holds that distinction — but they pack plenty of punch.

El Dorado Cantina

Ghost peppers are no longer considered the hottest in the world — the Carolina Reaper holds that distinction — but they pack plenty of punch. With the Tableside Ghost Chili Salsa at El Dorado Cantina, you can decide just how much punishment you want. It’s made with fresh roasted ghost chili peppers, roasted tomatoes and garlic, garnished with a cilantro-onion mix. And don’t worry: It’s gluten-free and vegan.

3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, 702-722-2289, eldoradovegas.com

Gordon Ramsay BurGR

The Hell’s Kitchen burger is as incendiary as the temperament of the chef who created it, topped with roasted jalapenos and jalapeno aioli, along with asadero cheese, avocado and roasted tomatoes. But if it’s not spicy enough, you can get it with an order of Hellfire Chicken Wings.

Planet Hollywood Resort, 702-785-5462, caesars.com

Lotus of Siam

Lotus of Siam’s matriarch and chef, Saipin Chutima, is known for her fiery cuisine, and her Koi Soi, or Issan-style steak tartare, may be the spiciest. It’s made with fresh and dried chilies, northern herbs, whole crushed peppers and other spices, and even the “mild” version will set tongues aflame.

620 E. Flamingo Road, 702-735-3033, lotusofsiamlv.com

Mint Indian Bistro

Mint is so dedicated to spicy food, it has an entire Inferno Menu — Inferno Curry Challenge, Inferno Naan, Inferno Killer Kabobs, Inferno Mysore Dosa and Inferno Biryani — made with ghost chilies. Meet the curry challenge and you’ll win a $50 gift card and a place on the Wall of Flame.

730 E. Flamingo Road, mintbistro.com; also at 4246 S. Durango Drive

Wingin’ It

Wingin’ It is so hot, it’s got flames in its logo. Its regular hot wing sauce is pretty formidable, with habaneros, jalapenos, pickled jalapenos and chili flakes, but this month’s special flavor, Spicy Szechuan, raises the stakes with Huy Fung Chili Garlic Sauce, cayenne chilies and habanero peppers.

Fiesta Rancho, 702-631-7000, fiestarancho.sclv.com