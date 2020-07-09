5 Las Vegas-area restaurants to celebrate Bastille Day

French restaurants are celebrating the holiday that commemorates the storming of the Bastille with special menus and skydivers.

Tri-color profiteroles at Mon Ami Gabi. (Mon Ami Gabi)

Skydivers at a previous Bastille Day celebration at Marche Bacchus in Desert Shores. (Marche Bacchus)

Bastille Day — or Fête Nationale in French — is celebrated in France on July 14 each year. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a watershed moment in the French revolution, and the Fête de Fédération the following year, which celebrated the country’s unity.

Las Vegas’ French restaurants often celebrate the holiday and will do so this year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But because of restrictions including capacity limits and social-distancing requirements, dine-in service will be limited, so reservations are strongly suggested.

Mon Ami Gabi at Paris Las Vegas will get the party started with a celebration that extends from Friday through Tuesday. Limited-time specials chosen to evoke France’s food culture and history will include crispy frog legs, bouillabaisse and tri-color profiteroles with blueberry sorbet and vanilla and strawberry ice cream. Call 702-944-4224.

Sparrow + Wolf also will get a jump on the holiday with an a la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Traditional dishes that will get the restaurant’s world-cuisine spin will include French onion soup based on shoyu ramen broth, escargot with green curry and coconut butter sauce and a Japanese-style rolled omelet. A DJ will provide music evoking the French Riviera. Visit sparrowandwolf.com or call 702-790-2147.

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, will continue its 13-year tradition of the most spectacular Bastille Day celebration in Southern Nevada with a 7 p.m. Tuesday skydiving show — the four participants dropping into Lake Jacqueline, in front of the restaurant — plus Champagne sabering, Champagne and cocktail specials and a balloon release. Dinner, with reservations from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., will be from the regular menu. Call 702-804-8008.

Partage at 3839 Spring Mountain Road plans a sophisticated, multi-course experience on Tuesday. With eight courses including venison in pastry with seared foie gras, cheeses served with dried fruits and nuts and a caramelized mille-feuille with vanilla cream and berries, it’s $120, or $250 with wine pairings. For seatings from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m., visit partage.vegas.

And Oh La La French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Drive, will celebrate with specials such as a bone-in ribeye for two with french fries and two sauces, $90; foie gras au torchon, $18; and a 6-ounce filet mignon with pan-seared foie gras and mashed potatoes, $55. A chef’s selection of bottles of wine will be offered at half off. Call 702-222-3522.

