5 Las Vegas dishes with crunch, punch from pistachios

This local chain of quick-casual Mediterranean restaurants, which celebrates the grand opening of its fourth location in North Las Vegas this weekend, uses pistachios in two of its desserts. While baklava will likely be more familiar, try the ashta — toasted shredded filo dough with sweet cream, rosewater drizzle and a sprinkle of the nuts. $4.50.

Multiple locations, bokbokchicken.com

Jardin

Wynn and Encore’s three-meal restaurant Jardin uses pistachios to offer flavor and texture to its beet salad. The plate is rounded out with Spanish goat cheese, grapefruit, watercress, shaved fennel, frisee, arugula and citrus dressing. $17.

Wynn/Encore, 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com

Lago

Chef Julian Serrano encrusts salmon with pistachio at his Italian restaurant with stunning views of the Bellagio Fountains. The fish is then served with rapini and grilled tomatoes in a red wine sauce. $35 at lunch, above; $23 at dinner.

Bellagio, 866-259-7111, bellagio.com

North Italia

The nuts are just one of the ways this Boca Park Italian restaurant adds taste and texture to its Tuscan Kale Salad. Others include crispy pancetta, charred grapes, apple, breadcrumbs and parmesan vinaigrette. $12.50 at lunch, $11.50 at dinner.

1069 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-507-0927, northitaliarestaurant.com

La Strega

There are many reasons to visit the newly opened Summerlin Italian spot from chef Gina Marinelli. Among them, from the dessert menu, the Nutella mousse topped with passion fruit meringue and pistachios is worth leaving room for. $5.

3555 S. Town Center Drive, 702-722-2099, lastregalv.com