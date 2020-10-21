60°F
5 Las Vegas spots among 2019’s top-grossing US restaurants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 6:08 am
 

As the restaurant industry continues to struggle through the most difficult year of our lifetime, 2019 can seem like a lifetime ago. It was, however, a very good year for some local restaurants.

The Strat’s rotating Top of the World fared particularly well last year, with a reported $23.2 million in sales, earning it the No. 7 spot on Restaurant Business magazine’s list of the Top 100 Independents for 2019.

Top of the World is the only Las Vegas restaurant to score a spot in the top 10, which was led by Carmine’s in New York City’s Times Square.

The other locals to crack the Top 25 are Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which came in at No. 17 on sales of just under $23 million, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at No. 21 ($22.1 million), SW Steakhouse at No. 22 ($21.5 million) and Mon Ami Gabi at No. 25 ($20.1 million).

