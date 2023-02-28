5 new and upcoming Las Vegas Valley restaurants

A hip Italian spot just off the Strip is among the latest batch of new restaurants. Plus, chef Roy Ellamar plans to open at Downtown Summerlin.

The She's So Jalisco cocktail is among the new cocktail offerings in February 2023 at Esther's Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas.

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

■ You heard it here first. Batch Hospitality, from new Table 34 owners Evan Glusman (the Piero’s scion) and Constantin Alexander, has another project underway, an Italian spot called Bramare on Paradise Road in the same center as Cleaver. Bramare means “to crave” in Italian. What a great name for a restaurant, no?

The Batch boys tell us they envision Bramare as being hip, with cool cocktails and wines, open until 3 a.m. Plans have been submitted to permitting officials; design has begun. Tentative launch is the end of 2023.

■ Da Remo is now open for breakfast and lunch on the water at Lake Las Vegas. The first Da Remo debuted in 1931 in a small town near Rome. Today, the family business continues at Lake Las Vegas with owner Francesco Mazzini. Among the menu choices: chocolate and almond croissants, an omelet platter, entrée salads and a tomato, cheese and prosciutto panino. Visit @daremo1931 on Instagram or Da Remo on Facebook.

■ Basilico Ristorante Italiano, in the Evora development in southwest Vegas, is set to begin taking reservations on Wednesday. Chef Francesco Di Caudo is helming the kitchen, sending out dishes like antipasti, pizza, pastas (parsnip cavatelli, tarragon fazzoletti), Dover sole, short ribs and more. To book: reservations@basilicolasvegas.com.

■ Word comes that chef Roy Ellamar, once the guiding spirit of Harvest in Bellagio, is working on Fine Company restaurant in the former MTO Café on Festival Plaza Drive in Downtown Summerlin.

■ Breakfast Junkies is now serving at 3239 Bicentennial Parkway, in Henderson’s Inspirada community. The menu runs to skillets, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, Benedicts, and house specialties like biscuits and sausage gravy, ribeye chilaquiles and Portuguese sausage with eggs and rice, plus salads, sandwiches and burgers at lunch and dinner.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express will once again award $1 million total to 25 recipients across the country in the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program. The grants will be administered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and funded by American Express.

To be eligible for a grant, U.S. independent small restaurants must operate in historic buildings or neighborhoods, contribute to their neighborhood’s history and identity, and have a diverse story about cuisine and community in America.

Grant applications will be accepted from restaurant owners through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time March 12. Community members are also invited to submit nominations by the same deadline. Visit savingplaces.org/historicrestaurants.

Esther’s Kitchen is debuting its menu of nine new seasonal cocktails, each $15. The drinks variously feature seasonal flavors like baking spices and winter citrus. Among the cocktails: a She’s So Jalisco with kiwi-shiso, smoked rosemary and citrus Rosemary’s Baby, and the Loaded Question with notes of wild honey and anise. The menu also includes spirit-free options.

