Food

5 new brunches in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 10:11 am
 
Dishes from the weekend brunch at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip. (Wynn Las Vegas)
Affogato pecan pie à la mode is a collaboration for August 2023 between Crust & Roux and Found ...
Rí Rá Irish Pub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip offers locals a food discount on Frida ...
Scoops from the Summer Picnic Series for August 2023 at Salt & Straw in the UnCommons developme ...
In the latest dispatches from the Las Vegas restaurant front, new brunches abound:

■ Everyday Brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Brera Osteria in The Venetian featuring waffles with pineapple mostarda, scrambled eggs carbonara with guanciale, house-cured salmon with crisp potatoes, prosecco sangria, a mimosa flight and more.

■ Saturday and Sunday brunch at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning this weekend, with several food and beverage experiences. These include made-to-order tacos with heirloom corn tortillas, tableside presentations of Mexican pastries and spirited drinks served from cocktail towers. Cost: $84.99 plus tax and gratuity.

Diane’s Bloody Mary Bar in The Sundry food hall at UnCommons, 6840 Helen Toland St., just launched its blues brunch that runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with live blues and with dishes from chef David Varley such as oyster shooters, blue crab cakes, cheddar biscuit with chicken sausage gravy, and an egg sandwich with Black Forest ham.

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours is debuting a new version of its guided Boozy Brunch outing that runs Saturdays with brunches (including cocktails or mocktails) at three top Vegas restaurants. The first new tour date is Aug. 26. Cost: $199 inclusive. Details/booking: lipsmackingfoodietours.com/experiences/lip-smacking-boozy-brunch.

■ Lucidity Sunday Brunch runs the first Sunday of every month, at Lumin Café & Kitchen inside Illuminarium at Area15, with items such as mimosas, bloody marys, breakfast burritos and chilaquiles. Purchase tickets for the Sept. 3 brunch (or brunch and Illuminarium experience) at showclix.com/event/sunday-brunch-illuminarium.

◆ ◆ ◆

Crust & Roux, the gourmet pizza and pie shop, is joining with Founders Coffee on a dessert collaboration. Through August, guests at Crust & Roux may order a tiramisù cold foam affogato ($6) or affogato pecan pie à la mode ($16) made using Founders’ espresso-infused cold foam.

Also through August, Founders locations are serving Crust & Roux’s strawberry and peach pies. Crust & Roux is in Town Square.

◆ ◆ ◆

Through August, Don Vito’s, Primarily Prime Rib, Silverado Steak House and Zenshin in the South Point are offering $20 bottles of Tattoo Girl chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon. For each bottle sold, $1 will be donated to the Epicurean Charitable Foundation, which assists local students pursuing careers in hospitality or the culinary arts.

◆ ◆ ◆

In deals for locals:

■ Through August, Carversteak in Resorts World is offering its end-of-summer prix fixe menu with valid Nevada identification. The $90 menu features choice of first course, main course, sides and dessert, with optional supplements. Menu: carversteak.com/pdfs/locals-end-of-summer-menu.

■ During August, PT’s Tavern locations are celebrating back-to-school month by offering a 20 percent discount to Clark County educators and staff with valid Nevada ID.

Rí Rá Irish Pub, inside The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Mandalay Bay, offers locals 40 percent off all food items on Fridays with valid Nevada ID.

◆ ◆ ◆

Salt & Straw in UnCommons, 6815 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 120, is offering its Summer Picnic Series in August with flavors inspired by picnic classics. Look for Sokol Blosser rosé and watermelon sorbet, chocolate potato salad, cinnamon and honey fried chicken, and baked brie and fig cheesecake. $6.50 single scoop, $8.50 double scoop, $12.50 a pint.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.

