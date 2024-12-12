5 new Vegas restaurants; plus, a famed chef closes on the Strip

The new spots include a vegan place, family Thai and tea on a bus.

Tea on the Strip, a tea party and tour on a motor coach, debuts in January 2025 in Las Vegas. (Tea on the Strip)

85°C Bakery Cafe, the Asian bakery chain, has opened a location in the Enterprise area of Las Vegas. (85°C Bakery Cafe)

Panang curry from Blue Orchid by Pin Kaow, a Thai restaurant opening in the Silverado Ranch area of Las Vegas by spring 2025. (Chris Wessling)

In the latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance:

Blue Orchid by Pin Kaow, a sibling of the Pin Kaow Thai restaurants in Henderson and Las Vegas, is planning to open by early spring at 10508 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at East Cactus Avenue.

The Blue Orchid menu is still being developed, but a representative for the restaurant said it would include Pin Kaow standards such as shrimp pad Thai, seafood surprise and Panang curry.

Durvo, a plant-based restaurant, recently debuted at 5255 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 107, at West Hacienda Avenue. The owner is Bulgarian, and Durvo means “tree” in that language.

Look for dishes such as crab cakes, cilantro ranch salad in a fried tortilla bowl, and breaded artichoke with avocado mousse and saffron aïoli. Visit instagram.com/durvo_nv.

85°C Bakery Cafe recently opened at 7625 S. Rainbow Blvd. The menu features sweet, savory and filled breads; cakes, rolls and tarts; and muffins, cookies and drinks.

A grand opening party runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 85°C, based in Taiwan, has locations in Chinatown and Henderson, plus about 1,000 shops across Asia and Australia. Visit 85cbakerycafe.com.

Jet’s Pizza, known for its square and rectangular Detroit-style pies with a crunchy crust, is coming to 9691 Trailwood Drive, Suite 108.

The pizzeria serves other crust styles, too: thin, classic, New York, cauliflower and gluten-free. Signature pizzas run to vegetarian, BLT, barbecue chicken, all meat, build-your-own and more. There are also deep-dish breads, salads, wings, calzone-style stuffed sandwiches and desserts. Visit jetspizza.com.

Tea on the Strip, a tea party and 90-minute tour of the Strip on a double-decker motor coach, begins the mobile pour on Jan. 2. The coach features tables for two or four set with flowers and gilded place settings.

Service features hot or iced teas and three-tiered curates offering finger sandwiches, scones with butters and jams, and sweets like macarons and chocolate-covered strawberries. The Drai family, of nightclub fame, founded the tea and tour. Visit teaonthestrip.com.

Safta 1964, from James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya, is ending its residency at Encore after service on Dec. 31. Shaya created the restaurant, which opened in early April at Jardin, as a new version of his Michelin-recognized Safta (no 1964) in Denver.

The menu at Safta 1964 is broadly Mediterranean and Middle Eastern, drawing on Shaya’s family history and his progress as a chef. Visit wynnlasvegas.com for details and reservations.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200, Henderson, is showcasing four cocktails for the holidays. Try All the Jingle Ladies, a gingerbread espresso martini, for $16, and the Milk & Cookies (vanilla whiskey, butterscotch, milk, cream, chocolate chip cookies), for $20.

There’s also the Rudolph Mule (cranberry vodka, white cranberry juice, lime, gingerbread cookie, candy cane) and a Naughty Saint Nick (Angel’s Envy whiskey, maple syrup, ginger beer), both $17. Visit thestovenv.com.

The Velveteen Rabbit, 1218 S. Main St., is presenting four holiday cocktails. Sip a Mole Hot Chocolate (dark rum, spiced mole hot chocolate, serrano chile, hazelnut mousse) or a Caramel Cider (caramel-infused rye, Amaro Nonino, apple and cherry ciders, biscotti), both $15.

Or have at a Neon Blitzen (pisco, house pecan and cranberry liqueur, white vermouth, lime meringue), for $15, or a Vegas Vixen (smoked beef tallow-infused mezcal, Turkish tobacco bitters, gingerbread and blueberry turbinado sugar), for $16.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.