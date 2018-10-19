5 nut dishes to try in Las Vegas if you’re nutty for nuts

The peanut butter and jelly old-fashioned at Searsucker starts with peanut-infused Maker’s Mark

The peanut butter and jelly old-fashioned at Searsucker starts with peanut-infused Maker’s Mark, created in-house, mixed with Fassionola syrup, strawberry-orange bitters and a whole muddled strawberry, topped with a slice of peanut butter and jelly sandwich, $9.

Searsucker, Caesars Palace, 702-866-1800, searsucker.com

The Red Rock Latte at Sambalatte has the flavor of macadamia nuts thanks to steamed Milkadamia macadamia milk, plus hazelnut, espresso, honey and cinnamon. Served hot or cold, it’s $5.75.

Sambalatte, multiple locations, sambalatte.com

Shiraz specializes in Persian, Indian and Pakistani cuisine, and fesenjan is a classic Persian dish, chicken simmered in a thickened sauce of pomegranate molasses and ground walnuts for a sweet but tangy flavor, $18.95.

Shiraz, 2575 S. Decatur Blvd., 702-870-0860, shirazrestaurant.com

Here’s a peanut butter dream: Virgil’s peanut butter pie has a graham-cracker crust filled with smooth and creamy peanut butter folded with whipped cream and pastry cream, topped with chocolate shavings and peanut brittle, $8.95.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue, The Linq Promenade, 702-389-7400, virgilsbbq.com

PBR Rock Bar’s Nutella shake is 20 ounces of vanilla ice cream blended with Nutella hazelnut-cocoa spread and garnished with whipped cream, crushed peanuts, a mini sprinkle doughnut and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, with a sprinkle trim, $14.95.

PBR Rock Bar & Grill, Miracle Mile Shops, 702-750-1685, pbrrockbar.com