5 over-the-top indulgent ice cream sundaes in Las Vegas

Bring some hungry friends if you’re going to try these super sweet delights.

Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside The Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beauty & Essex

Sugar Factory

The Titanic sundae with chocolate tart, three scoops of vanilla and chocolate ice cream, strawberries, bananas, candied pineapples, hazelnuts, hot fudge and Pirouline wafers at Carmine's at The Forum Shops on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Secret Sundae at Terrazza by Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Friday, June 14, 2019. The creation includes 12 scoops of ice cream, caramelized bananas, peanuts, strawberries, whipped cream and sprinkles. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Any ice cream sundae can seem like an indulgence; heck, a banana split may feel downright sinful, depending on your habits. But if you think those are the limits of sundae superiority, you haven’t seen the truly over-the-top creations at Las Vegas restaurants. Here are a few:

To celebrate National Candy Month, Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show mall has created the limited-edition Candy Kong Sundae, a riff on its classic King Kong Sundae. The Candy Kong is 24 scoops of ice cream with red, green and blue white-chocolate ganache, whipped cream, Nerds, Sprees, peach gummies, mini-jawbreakers, watermelon drops, gummy bears, M&Ms and Pop Rocks. All of that’s topped with a rainbow Whirly Pop, a mini-gumball machine, candy necklace, Nerds Rope, cotton candy sticks and a signature Sugar Factory duck, $99.

The Titanic, served at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant at The Forum Shops at Caesars, won’t give you a sinking feeling — especially if you share with friends. Made with six scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, caramelized fruit, hot fudge sauce and one of Carmine’s signature Chocolate Tortas, it serves four to six, $31.95.

A chocolate-drizzled potato chip crowns the Carnival Peanut Butter-Pretzel Sundae at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s also made with peanut butter gelato, chocolate chunks, candy trail mix, caramel and chocolate pretzels, $16.

The new Terraza at Cafe Americano at Caesars Palace makes a Secret Sundae that’s hard to keep hidden. It’s 12 scoops of chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream interlaced with peanuts, strawberries and chocolate, strawberry and caramel sauces and topped with bruleed bananas, whipped cream and more sprinkles, $35.

This sundae at Sloan’s Homemade Ice Cream at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian is everything and the kitchen sink. The aptly named Tracy’s Kitchen Sink combines 18 scoops of ice cream, four brownies, four cookies, 25 deluxe toppings, whipped cream and cherries — and yes, it’s served in a sink, $89.99.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

