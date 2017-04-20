5 pet-friendly dining spots in Las Vegas

Camile, a 7-year-old Yorkshire terrier, peers up at a visitor after sipping water, while out to eat with her owners, at the Lazy Dog restaurant in Summerlin on Monday, April 6, 2015. The recently opened eatery allows dogs to join their families while dining on the outdoor patio. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the weather gets nicer, you’re probably not the only one who wants to get out of the house and explore the neighborhood. Unfortunately, bringing your pets along can be a challenge come mealtime.

Here are some dining spots across the valley that welcome our four-legged family members.

Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin is a pet-friendly shopping and strolling area. The obvious go-to for dining with a dog is Lazy Dog Cafe, which helped the Southern Nevada Health District set the policies for pets in restaurants and offers a special pet menu. But four-legged guests are also welcome on the patios of Andiron Steak & Sea, California Pizza Kitchen, CRAVE, Crazy Pita, Fogo de Chao, Grape Street Cafe, MTO Cafe, Public School 702, Red Robin, Ribs & Burgers, Shake Shack, Trattoria Reggiano and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill.

Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, 702-832-1000, downtownsummerlin.com

Hang time on the patio with your squad. : @twincorgibrothers pic.twitter.com/9vsujhhn9a — Lazy Dog Restaurant (@LazyDogHQ) March 11, 2017

Town Square

The entire Town Square shopping district welcomes pets, as long as they’re kept on a leash. You’ll find water stations, clean-up stations and a natural grass park. If you want to grab a bite, there’s a Lazy Dog here with the same policies and menu as the Downtown Summerlin location. And Brio Tuscan Grille, California Pizza Kitchen, Crazy Pita, Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge, La Bella Napoli, Loco Cantina and McFadden’s also welcome animals alfresco.

Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-269-5001, mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Mundo at Mingo

Downtown denizens with pets flock to Mundo at Mingo. The hip Latin spot in the Arts District not only whips up Latin cuisine for its human patrons, it has a “pawddle service” menu for cats, dogs or whatever other pets you bring along.

Mundo at Mingo, 1017 S. First St., 702-685-0328, mundolasvegas.com

Metro Pizza

Metro Pizza owner John Arena has been sharing his world-renowned pizza skills with Las Vegans since 1980. He’s also a friend to the city’s pets, who are welcome not only at this Henderson location, but also at the Metros on East Tropicana and in Centennial Hills.

Metro Pizza, 1420 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, 702-458-4769, metropizza.com

Dine in with us any Mon-Thurs fr 2:30-4:30 PM at Skypointe, Horizon Ridge, Tropicana or Decatur & get 50% off any regular crust pizza! pic.twitter.com/IDBIGxBGN9 — Metro Pizza (@MetroPizza) April 10, 2017

Mountain View Bistro

The northwest valley’s brand new vegan-friendly Mediterranean breakfast and lunch spot, the Mountain View Bistro, doesn’t have a lot of patio space, but the outdoor area it does have accommodates pets.

Mountain View Bistro, 3250 N. Tenaya Way, 702-586-5777, mountainviewbistro.com