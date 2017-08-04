5 picks for a bite to eat in Las Vegas

Few things are more effective at providing relief from Las Vegas’ summer heat than the mojito, whether you’re quaffing one or holding the glass up to your sweaty brow.

Cantina Laredo

Beat the heat with a mojito

Few things are more effective at providing relief from Las Vegas’ summer heat than the mojito, whether you’re quaffing one or holding the glass up to your sweaty brow. Cantina Laredo at Tivoli Village has introduced two new versions: The Coco Pineapple Mojito, $10.50, is served with a coconut rim, and the Anejo Passion Mojito, $11.50, contains passion fruit syrup. They join the restaurant’s classic mojito, $9.75.

Oscar at Oscar’s

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman will mingle with guests and tell stories from his days as a mob attorney during Oscar at Oscar’s, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza. Dinner options include a $29 special, What Oscar Eats, which starts with Cardini’s Two-Bit Caesar Salad and moves on to a 14-ounce bone-in rib-eye with Shmuley’s Extraordinary Mac &Cheese and chocolate ice cream. Visit oscarslv.com.

Tour Spain at Jaleo

Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has introduced a $50 summer tasting menu it calls “a culinary trip through Spain.” The four-course prix-fixe menu has entree choices of paella del dia, carne con tomate and gambas al ajillo ($18 supplement) and is an opportunity to experience the cuisine of Spanish master Jose Andres. Visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

‘Love’ special

Stack at The Mirage now offers a special menu for those attending “Love.” The three-course Love Stack Dining Experience has entree choices of an 8-ounce filet with whipped potatoes, roasted chicken with whipped potatoes or wild mushroom risotto. For $15 extra, you can get a Blue Meanie Martini or Sir George Martini in a commemorative take-home glass. Those who purchase the special menu can get discounted show tickets. Call 702-792-7777.

Whopper lobster

The Palm Restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars has brought back its lobster whopper — a 4-pound lobster dinner for two with two starters and one family-style side for $99. It’s available through Aug. 15; visit thepalm.com.