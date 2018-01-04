5 picks for a meal in Las Vegas this week

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas has expanded its menu with dishes featuring meats cooked on the restaurant’s outdoor smoker.

The smoked meatloaf sandwich (Beer Park)

Smokin’ at Beer Park

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas has expanded its menu with dishes featuring meats cooked on the restaurant’s outdoor smoker. The smoked meatloaf sandwich ($10.95) has provolone cheese, barbecue sauce and jalapeno slaw on Texas toast. The Beer Park Pie ($9.95) has barbecued pulled pork with mac and cheese, Fritos, jalapeno peppers and cheddar cheese.

Tap Takeover

Henderson’s Joseph James Brewing Company is the January Tap Takeover brewery at Umami Burger and Beer Garden at SLS Las Vegas. They’re featuring four seasonal brews: Weize Guy, Citra Rye, Busker Brown Ale and American Flyer, priced at $9 for a 14-ounce draft, $15 for a 25-ounce draft or $27 for a 50-ounce souvenir yard. On Tap Takeover Tuesdays, the 14-ounce drafts are BOGO, one per person.

Winter drinks

Cornerstone Steakhouse at the Gold Coast has introduced winter seasonal cocktails, available through Jan. 31. They are the Gingerbread Eggnog Russian, Rosemary Pomegranate Mule, Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Winter Bourbon Sangria and 40-Day Barrel Aged Old Fashioned.

New chef

Carson Kitchen, 124 S. Sixth St., has debuted a winter menu created by new executive chef Scott Simon, brother of founder Kerry Simon. It includes black mussels with toast in a white wine and ’nduja broth; a salad of young beets with pistachios, grape and goat cheese; and Banoffee Pie served in a Mason jar.

Senior special

Siegel’s 1941 at the El Cortez continues its senior deal, with those 50 and older getting 50 percent off the special menu every Wednesday. And on Thursdays, guests who purchase two entrees can get half off any bottle of wine.