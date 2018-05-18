5 picks for dining in Las Vegas

Iberico Week — a celebration of iberico ham from Spain — runs from Sunday through May 27 at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Secreto iberico bellota, skirt steak served with mojo verde and aioli. (Anthony Mair)

Celebrating the black-footed pig

Iberico Week — a celebration of iberico ham from Spain — runs from Sunday through May 27 at Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. A tasting menu of such dishes as iberico de bellota croquetas and braised iberico de bellota cheeks will be available for $95, with wine pairings $55. An Evening in Salamanca, a dinner for just 10 people, will begin at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and will include stories and images from the region where the pigs are raised. It’s $250, plus $150 for wine pairings. Call 702-698-7950.

Beer dinner

The beers of Big Dog’s Brewing Company will be featured in the next Farm Table Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The “high-end renditions of bar favorites” will include Buffalo cauliflower, house-made pretzel sticks with Red Hydrant Ale cheese dip, Dirty Dog IPA battered cod, a grilled bone-in New York strip with bearnaise and more. It’s $49, plus $25 for beer pairings. Visit honeysalt.com.

Chef’s dinner

Chef Rick Moonen will preside at a cocktail hour, book signing and three-course dinner Wednesday at RM Seafood at Mandalay Bay. With entree choices of butter-basted salmon, pan-roasted jumbo scallops or a prime filet mignon and half 2-pound Maine lobster with truffle risotto, it’s $100. Call 702-401-8090.

Knights promotion

Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria & Bar, 9785 W. Charleston Blvd., has a unique Vegas Golden Knights promotion: The restaurant initially offered a 15 percent discount to anyone wearing team gear on game days. During the playoffs, they’ve added 1 percent for each game the Knights have won. It’s available to up to four people if at least one is wearing Knights gear, dine-in only.

Royal Tea

Join in the excitement surrounding the British royal wedding with Royal Tea at the Four Seasons. It includes four varieties of dainty sandwiches, scones with Devonshire cream, lemon curd and house-made strawberry preserves and an assortment of sweets. It’s $35, plus $15 for a glass of Champagne and available from 3 to 4 p.m. weekdays through the end of the month. Call 702-632-5121 24 hours in advance.