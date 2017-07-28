5 picks for dining in Las Vegas this week

Reward yourself for enduring the summer heat with the $45 four-course tasting menu available through Labor Day at Morels Steakhouse & Bistro at the Palazzo.

(Morels Steakhouse & Bistro)

Morels launches summer tasting menu

Reward yourself for enduring the summer heat with the $45 four-course tasting menu available through Labor Day at Morels Steakhouse &Bistro at the Palazzo. It includes entree choices of chicken paillard with crispy potato, shrimp pappardelle, petit filet mignon with potato galette or New York sirloin with potato puree plus starter, small plate and salad courses; a macaron trio dessert, shown, is $5 more. The menu is available from 4 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to midnight Saturdays and 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays. Morels also is offering 25 percent off any bottle of wine during lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Call 702-607-6333 or visit morelslv.com.

The Turbinator

For those looking for a little help with summer entertaining, Urban Turban, 3900 Paradise Road, is offering Turbinator Chicken. The 5-pound packs, in original tandoori or lemon and herb, are available marinated or marinated and grilled, start at $32 and can be delivered to your door. Sides and sauces also are available. Call 702-826-3217.

Lobster at Lakeside

Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas is offering special lobster dishes for the summer. Available from 5:30 to 7 p.m. daily, they include starters such as lobster corn chowder, $14, or a lobster roll, $15, and entrees including a Maine Lobster Bake, $44, or lobster mac and cheese, $34. Call 702-770-3463.

Sparrow + Wolf

Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, has introduced a happy hour from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. weekdays. Well drinks are $5 and beer and wine are half off, and bar bites include grilled oysters, $2; Argentinian red shrimp, $9; petite charcuterie, $10; Chinatown Clams Casino, $5; wood-roasted pork skewer, $6; and udon noodles with lamb Bolognese, $10.

Pina colada

Cream, which now has stores in Downtown Summerlin and at 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, has introduced summertime-favorite pina colada flavors in floats, milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches.