5 picks for dining in Las Vegas this weekend

(Caesars Entertainment)

Get your kicks, with 1966

Recapture the good old days of Las Vegas — like when Caesars Palace opened in 1966 — with budget-balancing combo meals at the resort’s Stripside Cafe & Bar. Combos include the Steakhouse Burger, shown, as well as brioche French toast, a cheesesteak or chicken Parmesan. Combos for breakfast, lunch and dinner are $19.66 and include an entree, choice of side and nonalcoholic beverage.

Yappy Hour

Your dog’s pretty comfortable, so drag him or her off the couch and head to an event to help animals in need. The Yappy Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin will have cocktails and small bites for you and treats for your dog, and 10 percent of proceeds will be donated to The Animal Foundation.

Pop-up chef to pop in

Hemant Kishore, the chef whose pop-up Toddy Shop is inside the Inn Zone sports bar, will be the guest chef for a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. Kishore, a native of India, will prepare a health-conscious, multicourse menu with an entree of Cornish hen stew with lemon rice and yeast-risen rice pancake. It’s $54, plus $25 for wine pairings; reserve at www.honeysalt.com.

Touring the boot

The flavors of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region are being showcased in the latest Friday’s Feast menu at Lupo at Mandalay Bay. Dishes such as tortellini en brodo with spring peas and pearl onions, and tagliatelle with Italian sausage Bolognese start at $12. The five-dish menu will be offered every Friday during April.

Eat well and do good

Tickets are on sale for the 26th annual Chefs for Kids Gala, which supports the nutritional program for second- and third-grade students in Clark County schools organized by Nevada Cooperative Extension and the local chapter of the American Culinary Federation. The gala, with a theme of Neverland, will begin at 5:30 p.m. May 13 at the South Point. For tickets, which are $195, go to www.eventbrite.com.