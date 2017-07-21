5 picks for dining in Las Vegas

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at the MGM Grand has added three milkshakes to its menu.

(Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group)

Shaking it up with Wolfgang Puck

Wolfgang Puck Bar &Grill at the MGM Grand has added three milkshakes to its menu: caramel waffle cone (with caramel sauce, waffle-cone pieces and rainbow sprinkles), strawberry watermelon (with sour strawberry gummy candies, lime marshmallow sauce and watermelon Pop Rocks) and brownie batter (with brownie bites, fudge sauce and chocolate-chip cookie crumble). They’re $10 each, or $12 with a shot.

Take a tequila trip

Lots of Las Vegas-area restaurants and resorts will celebrate National Tequila Day on Monday, but SLS Las Vegas is doing it in style. The hotel-casino is offering a cocktail passport, which enables holders to get a white peach margarita at Monkey Bar, a Yuzu Cartel at Katsuya and the Paloma Shot at Umami Burger, plus 25 percent off dinner at selected SLS restaurants. The passports are $25 and available at the three participating restaurant/bars.

Wining with Spiedini

A chicken breast stuffed with fontina, brushed with Dijon mustard and served with porcini-mushroom risotto will be the centerpiece of a four-course dinner, featuring Lapostolle Wines, at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott on Tuesday. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and is $69; for reservations, call 702-869-8500.

Farm Table Dinner

Anthony Taormina, new executive chef at Honey Salt, will present his first Farm Table Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The dinner of charcuterie and cheese board, heirloom watermelon salad, blackened bone-in strip steak with grilled blue Kauai shrimp and cinnamon-peach cobbler is $54, with wine pairings $25. Visit honeysalt.com.

Afternoon tea

Wynn Las Vegas now offers afternoon tea from noon to 4 p.m. daily in the new Terrace Lounge. It includes an assortment of scones, tea sandwiches, smoked salmon salad and pastries and is $47, with Champagne options available. Visit wynnlasvegas.com.