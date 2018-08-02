5 picks for dining out in Las Vegas this week

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza has introduced new food and cocktails inspired by friends and family of former Las Vegas Mayor and onetime mob attorney Oscar Goodman.

Nick & Cork’s Italian Market (Oscar's Steakhouse)

New dishes and cocktails at Oscar’s

Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza has introduced new food and cocktails inspired by friends and family of former Las Vegas Mayor and onetime mob attorney Oscar Goodman. They include Nick & Cork’s Italian Market, which is Creminelli charcuterie from Utah such as salami, prosciutto and capicola; cheeses such as Point Reyes blue; a Mediterranean olive mix; quince spread; and ciabatta crostini.

Culinary Road Trip

The next installment in chef Scott Commings’ Culinary Road Trip at the Downtown Grand will take diners to Portland, Oregon, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The four-course dinner, with such regional specialties as Olympia Provisions Charcuterie, a biscuit with Tillamook cheese sauce and Salt & Straw ice cream, is $55, which includes cocktails and live music. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Oyster special

Blue Ribbon at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will celebrate National Oyster Day with a special from Monday through Aug. 12: a flight of two oysters on the half-shell — one from the West Coast, one from the East Coast — a fried oyster and a baked oyster, with a glass of JM Brocard Sainte Claire Old Vines Chablis, for $28.

Summer send-off

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 400 E. Flamingo Road, is offering a three-course summer send-off menu through Aug. 16. With entree choices of a 6-ounce filet mignon, honey-balsamic-glazed salmon, Chicken Bianco, Chicken Christopher and shrimp scampi capellini, it also includes an appetizer, side and dessert for $40.

Taste of Brazil

The last installment in the summer series at The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas is Fire + Feast, with dishes inspired by Brazil’s rodizio style of cooking. Available from Friday through Aug. 30, it includes choices such as chimichurri rojo-rubbed tomahawk rib-eye, sea-salt-crusted prime rib of beef and dry-rubbed bluefish.