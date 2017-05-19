5 picks for food in Las Vegas this week

(Landry's Seafood House)

All-you-can-eat snow crab

If you like snow crab, there’s a good chance you’ll love the all-you-can-eat deal being offered from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Landry’s Seafood House, 2610 W. Sahara Ave. It’s $50 and comes with mashed potatoes and endless refills of salad and garlic bread. Call 702-251-0101.

Loaves &Lobster

If lobster’s more your thing, there will be plenty of it at Boulder City United Methodist Church’s second annual Loaves &Lobster fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge at 1217 Nevada Highway in Boulder City. For tickets, which are $45, call 702-308-8409.

Picnic with a twist

A dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Andiron Steak &Sea in Downtown Summerlin will focus on creative twists on traditional summer picnic fare, with dishes such as deviled eggs with smoked salmon and herbs, burrata with local stone fruit, smoked brisket, smoked whole chickens with ale and maple brine and grilled street corn with chipotle-lime butter. It’s $59 plus tax and tip, with optional wine pairings $25. For tickets, go to www.andironsteak.com.

Doing good, drinking well

The For the Love of Cocktails Grand Gala on Friday night at the Delano will be a benefit for the Helen David Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that aids bartenders affected by breast cancer. Tickets, which start at $99, include cocktails with appetizers and entrees from Alain Ducasse’s Rivea, plus entertainment and more. Go to fortheloveofcocktails.com.

French wine dinner

Premium French wines will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. Courses will include paupiette of sole Veronique, truffled potato soup, rack of lamb Provencal and roasted leg of lamb, with profiterole for dessert. It’s $69 plus tax and tip; call 702-869-8500.