5 picks for meals in Las Vegas

Seasonal drinks at PBR Rock Bar

Southern Cocoa is among the winter specialty drinks being offered at PBR Rock Bar & Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops. Also available with coffee, it contains Southern Comfort and is topped with whipped cream. The 10 new drinks include Chocolate Russian, Spiced Rum Caramel Eggnog and Cinnamon Toast Hot Chocolate, priced at $12 to $16, depending on choice of liquor.

Toasty brunch

Toast with the Most is on tap for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Public Works Coffee Bar, 314 S. Water St. in Henderson. In addition to avocado toast, dishes to be featured during the brunch are sweet potato toast with sage butter and pepitas, and mushroom and leek toast with goat cheese and microgreens; vegan versions will be available.

Stew specials

Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place is celebrating National Slow Cooking month with three stews, available from Monday through Jan. 28. They’re Beef & Guinness, lamb stew and Ballycotton Fish Stew, $15 each or $15 for a flight.

Basque lamb

Lamb from the Basque Borda Family Sheep Ranch in Northern Nevada will be on the menu at the next Farm Table dinner at Honey Salt at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The four-course dinner will include such dishes as hay-roasted rack of lamb, lamb Bolognese and roasted persimmon toast with crispy lamb belly. It’s $59, with wine pairings $25. Honey Salt is at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.; call 702-445-6100 or visit honeysalt.com.

Wine dinner

Wines by Chateau St. Jean will be featured in a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Spiedini at the J.W. Marriott, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. With an entree of veal tenderloin Wellington, the four-course dinner is $69, plus tax and tip. Call 702-869-8500.