5 picks for meals in Las Vegas

(Shake Shack)

Shake Shack joins the club

Shake Shack is expanding its menu of burgers, dogs and one fried-chicken sandwich with the Griddled Chick’n Club, available for a limited time. It’s a marinated griddled chicken breast with applewood-smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, Roma tomato and buttermilk herb mayo, and it’s available at Shake Shack’s four valley locations, except T-Mobile Arena.

French dinner

The flavors of France will be in focus during a dinner that begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Andiron Steak & Sea in Downtown Summerlin. The four-course menu of such dishes as confit duck leg casserole, Coq au Vin and Tarte Tatin will be $59, with beverage pairings $25. Reservations required; visit andironsteak.com.

Bed & Brewski

The Downtown Grand has partnered with Tenaya Creek Brewery to offer Bed & Brewski room packages. Upon check-in, Bed & Brewski guests will get a six-pack of their chosen brew and a ticket to tour the brewery and indulge in a five-beer sampler. The package also includes 25 percent off additional food and beverage at the Tenaya Creek bar and 25 percent off Tenaya Creek beers at the hotel’s Freedom Beat, Triple George Grill and Citrus Grand Pool Deck during their stay.

Viva happy hour

Leticia’s Mexican Cocina at Tivoli Village has introduced its new Viva happy hour, from 2 to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Bar bites such as shrimp ceviche, taquitos, mini quesa tacos and jalapeno poppers are $3 to $5. Margaritas are $5, house wine and liquor is half off, draft beers are $4 and bottled beers $3.50.

New dishes

Contento Pizzeria and Bar at Jerry’s Nugget, 1821 Las Vegas Blvd. North in North Las Vegas, has expanded its menu. New dishes include crispy calamari with marinara sauce, Mediterranean chicken salad, shrimp scampi and chicken piccata. They’re available at lunch and dinner.