5 picks for meals in Las Vegas this week

Mario Batali (B&B Hospitality Group)

Batali to host anniversary dinner

Tickets are on sale for the 10th-anniversary celebration to be hosted by Mario Batali on Dec. 9 at Carnevino Italian Steakhouse at the Palazzo. The five-course dinner, prepared by Batali and friends including Nancy Silverton, Michael Symon, Paul Kahan and Dario Cecchini, will begin with cocktails at 7 p.m. and move on to dishes containing seasonal ingredients such as white truffles, as well as Italian wines. It’s $380, and packages are available. Visit venetian.com/carnevino10thanniversary.

Cooking class at Artisanal Foods

Learn how to prepare those high-end steaks and other meats to advantage at a cooking class at 6 p.m. Sunday at Artisanal Foods, 2053 E. Pama Lane. It’s $85 per person, or $160 per couple. Other upcoming sessions are a free tea and honey tasting, a caviar tasting ($85/$160) and a fresh truffle class ($120/$220). Call 702-436-4252 or email info@artisanalfoods.com.

Whiskey program

Double Helix Whiskey &Wine Lounge at Town Square has introduced a new Whiskey of the Month program, with the November selection being Whistlepig 12-year Rye Private Barrel Whiskey, priced at $18 a shot, or $9 during happy hour from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily. The choice for December is Jefferson’s Reserve Private Barrel Whiskey, $12 a shot, or $6 during happy hour.

Brunch at Sake Rok

Sake Rok at The Park now offers brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Menu selections include a poke stack, Maine lobster Benedict and Rok French Toast, with azuki cream cheese, berries, macarons, whipped cream, matcha powder and maple syrup.

Italian breakfast at the Bootlegger

The Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has a new breakfast menu called Dessert and Cafe, with tiramisu and latte and cannoli and cappuccino. Other breakfast selections include eggs florentine Benedict with Italian greens on ciabatta, and an Italian Benny, poached eggs with capicola, basil and tomatoes on Italian toast.