5 picks for meals in Las Vegas this week

Shrimp Po'Boy (House of Blues)

House of Blues heads south

The House of Blues Restaurant &Bar at Mandalay Bay has returned to its Southern/soul food roots with a new menu. Among the soulful offerings: a Shrimp Po’Boy on Leidenheimer’s french bread, as well as Nashville hot wings, jalapeno cheese cornbread, pimento cheese dip, Carolina Mess, blackened salmon and more.

Bandito specials

Bandito Latin Kitchen &Cantina in the Hughes Center has introduced new weekly specials: Mondays, $5 Bandito and Sandia margaritas; Tuesdays, two-for-one taco platters; Wednesdays, half off bottles of wine; and Saturdays and Sundays, extended happy-hour pricing from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with half off starters, $5 Bandito margaritas and $5 draft beer.

Breakfast on Fremont

Park on Fremont, 506 Fremont St., now serves breakfast for all those downtown early risers from 8 to 11 a.m. weekdays. On the menu: a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on brioche, $8; warm avocado toast with poached egg, $11; and the Morning Razzle, raspberry jam and Nutella over toast, $6.

Boteco wine tastings

Boteco, 9500 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, plans a series of wine tastings with discussions of the wine regions, details of the wine, Q&A sessions and small bites. The topics are Tuscany, Nov. 29; Burgundy, Dec. 13; Napa Valley, Jan. 10; and La Rioja, Jan. 24. Tickets, which are limited to 30 people per tasting, are $20 and can be obtained at the restaurant.

Caramel apple shake

Autumnal flavors have arrived at Bobby’s Burger Palace at CityCenter, in the form of the caramel apple milkshake — tart green apples blended and topped with fresh caramel, whipped cream and an apple slice. The restaurant’s burger of the month is the Northwest Burger, with white American cheese, cremini mushrooms and red-wine barbecue sauce.