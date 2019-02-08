Main
Course

5 pizzas to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Five styles of pizza in our valley — which will you choose?
The Hog Heaven pizza at Evel Pie is made with man candy bacon, pulled pork, red onions, parsley, smoked mozzarella and barbecue sauce. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2019 - 2:51 pm
 

Naked City Pizza

Naked City founder Chris Palmeri brings the pizza he loved in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, to Las Vegas at five locations throughout the valley. It’s a rectangular pie that’s not quite as thick as the Sicilian or Detroit varieties. From house specialties such as the Guinea Pie (white garlic sauce, spinach, meatballs, mozzarella and ricotta) to a simple pepperoni, there’s nothing else like it in town.

Various locations, nakedcitylv.com

inline-regNaked City Pizza (Facebook)

Pizzeria Monzu

While Roman “alla palla” style pizza is gaining popularity in the U.S., Monzu’s Giovanni Mauro was a pioneer in bringing it to our valley. His elongated rectangular crusts with rounded corners range from simple tomato, basil and mozzarella to topping-heavy feasts such as the pork reigns: pulled braised pork, house-made sausage, apple-wood smoked bacon, ham, salame calabrese and guanciale.

6020 W. Flamingo Road, 702-749-5959, monzulv.com

inline-regThe Vegas Meets Italy pizza at Pizzeria Monzu, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 5, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Evel Pie

There’s a thin-crust style of pizza that usually comes with more than a bit of grease, and is often sold by the fold-able slice, known to those who love it as “New York City street pizza.” And nobody in town does it better than Evel Pie. Serving it in an Evel Knievel-themed spot on the prime block of Fremont Street makes it pure Vegas.

508 Fremont St., 702-840-6460, evelpie.com

Pop Up Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is an American-born cousin of the Sicilian style, sharing its square shape, thick crust and beautiful bits of crispy caramelized cheese. For an example of this Motor City creation done right in downtown Las Vegas, head over to Pop Up at The Plaza, where you can usually find it alongside the chef’s round New York-style pies.

The Plaza, 1 S. Main St., 702-366-0049, popuppizzalv.com

inline-regPop Up Pizza

Amore Taste of Chicago

While everyone knows the deep-dish style of pizza associated with Chicago, the Windy City actually has two signature varieties. The other has a thin crust and is often cut into square pieces, despite being a round pie. Amore offers both, for those who want to try them side-by-side.

3945 S. Durango Drive, 702-562-9000, amoretasteofchicago.com

inline-reg(Amore Taste of Chicago)

