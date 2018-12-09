5 places for cowboy grub during the NFR in Las Vegas

A steakhouse secret is that the cuts are always better with butter; the 20-ounce T-bone being offered at Crush during the National Finals Rodeo goes one level better by adding herbs

Crush

A steakhouse secret is that the cuts are always better with butter; the 20-ounce T-bone being offered at Crush during the National Finals Rodeo goes one level better by adding herbs. Served with shoestring potatoes, it’s available through Dec. 15, $42.

MGM Grand, 702-891-3222, mgmgrand.com

Trevi Italian Restaurant

Trevi greets cowboys and cowgirls with a hearty boost to its signature Italian flavor. It’s serving house-made ravioli filled with braised short ribs and accompanied by seasonal vegetables and red wine demi sauce, through Dec. 15, $23.

The Forum Shops at Caesars,702-735-4663, trevi-italian.com

Copper Whisk Cafe

Lots of restaurants are putting on the beef, but the Rodeo Special at the Copper Whisk goes another direction with a slab of house-smoked barbecue pork spareribs and a barbecue airline chicken breast, served with soup or house salad, corn on the cob, baked beans and a jalapeno cornbread muffin. Available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 15, $16.99.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

Twin Creeks has just the thing for hungry wranglers. Its Cowboy Meal Deal starts with potato-leek soup and moves on to a 10-ounce prime hanger steak with duck-fat-fried potatoes and Port-braised shallots, plus s’mores bread pudding and a glass of red wine. It’s available from 5 to 10 p.m. daily (except Monday and Tuesday) through Dec. 15, $45.

Silverton, 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com

Searsucker

They’re definitely bringing the beef at Searsucker, where ravenous ropers can throw down with the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye Special, sliced and served on the bone with chimichurri and demi-glace, through Dec. 15, $150.

Caesars Palace, 702-866-1800, searsucker.com