5 places in Las Vegas for classic grilled cheese

Brightside

The Stove

JW Marriott Las Vegas

Bill Milne for Honey Salt

Heidi Knapp Rinella

Refined Agency

Honey Salt

Honey Salt’s Bacon Grilled Cheese is made with aged cheddar and everybody’s favorite salty meat on rustic sourdough bread, and served with a choice of soup or caesar salad, $15.

1031 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-445-6100, honeysalt.com

Hawthorn Grill

For the Roasted Mushroom Grilled Cheese at Hawthorn Grill, buttery Havarti cheese, nutty roasted garlic, preserved tomato and watercress are stacked with roasted mushrooms between sourdough bread, $12, or $16 with tomato soup.

JW Marriott at The Resort at Summerlin, 702-507-5955, hawthorngrilllv.com

The Stove

The Stove’s chef elevates its grilled cheese by layering the cheddar with shimeji and trumpet mushrooms, serving it on house-made bread and accompanying it with a vegan roasted tomato soup, $13.

11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, 702-625-5216, thestovelv.com

Brightside Breakfast & Burgers

It does’t get much more classic than this: cheddar and Muenster cheeses melted on sourdough bread and toasted in a panini press, $7.

The Plaza, 702-386-2365, plazahotelcasino.com

Sadelle’s

Sadelle’s Inverted Bagel Grilled Cheese starts with an everything bagel — made in-house — flipped inside out, layered with Swiss, cheddar and Muenster cheeses and toasted until the bagel is crisp and the cheese melty, $16.

Bellagio, 702-693-7111, bellagio.mgmresorts.com