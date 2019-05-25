Esther's Kitchen

Esther’s Kitchen

For a popular starter at Esther’s Kitchen, cauliflower is brined, breaded and deep-fried and tossed with the Italian condiment battuto made with black anchovies, garlic and peppers, then served with fried capers, Calabrian chili oil and chopped parsley, $10.

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., 702-570-7864, estherslv.com

Breathe Pool Lounge

The shareable serving of Buffalo Cauliflower at Breathe Pool Lounge has the authentic flavor and aroma of Frank’s RedHot along with crumbled blue cheese and sliced green onions and is served with ranch dressing, $12.

Hard Rock Hotel, 702-693-5000, hardrockhotel.com

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

The pan-seared cauliflower steak at Twin Creeks is served with a farro salad made with pine nuts, dried apricots and sauteed Swiss chard with a lemon beurre blanc, $18.

Silverton, 702-263-7777, silvertoncasino.com

Beauty & Essex

The Roasted Curry Cauliflower at Beauty & Essex is flavored with mint yogurt, orange juice, crisp curry garlic salt, torn parsley and mint and tossed with picked shallots and orange sections, $12.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Mercato Della Pescheria

The Mediterranean sea bass at Mercato Della Pescheria is served with cauliflower in two styles — pureed and charred — as well as salsa verde and arugula, $39.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-837-0309, venetian.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.